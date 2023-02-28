UMD’s Bell & Soderberg Named Finalists for Multiple WCHA Awards

The winners of each award will be announced Wednesday morning.

DULUTH, Minn.- The WCHA has named finalists for it’s positional player of the year awards. And two UMD standouts landed in the final three for multiple awards.

UMD goaltender Emma Soderberg was named a finalist for three awards. Those being goaltender of the year, student-athlete of the year, and lastly player of the year.

Soderberg would win the goalie of the year award outright back in the 2020-2021 season. She currently leads the NCAA with 11 shutouts.

Her teammate Ashton Bell is a finalist for the defenseman of the year award. She currently ranks third in the WCHA in scoring with 35 points. She also won the award outright back in the 2020-2021 season.

The winners of each award will be announced Wednesday morning.