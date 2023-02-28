Yung Gravy To Play At The Minnesota State Fair This Summer

Yung Gravy, with special guest bbno$, will play at the Minnesota State Fair 2023 Grand Stand Concert Series this summer.

The Minnesota native sold out three tours in North America, two tours in Europe, and performed in Australia and New Zealand. He will now perform at the Minnesota State Fair on Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 3, and range in price from $29-$64. You can buy them through Etix or by calling 800-514-3849.

The Minnesota State Fair will announce additional Grandstand artists “periodically” between now and the 2023 Great Minnesota Get-Together.

Duran Duran and The Chicks were announced as artists for the Minnesota State Fair’s 2023 Grandstand Concert Series earlier this month.