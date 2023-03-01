$32-Million Referendum Clears Way For Education Overhaul At Chisholm Public Schools

CHISHOLM, Minn. — School will be out in a few months, but in Chisholm, a lot of people are already thinking about the fall of 2025.

If all goes as planned, that is when a new elementary school will open. There will also be extensive renovations of the current facilities, including the high school.

Inside the bowels of the 100-year-old high school, there are signs of deterioration from things heating and air conditioning to plumbing. Repairs have been extensive, but more of a band aid.

The district went to the voters last fall, and they approved a $32-million bond referendum. Superintendent Adrian Norman said the new school for Early Childhood through sixth grade will set a foundation for educational growth and innovation.

“It will be attached to the current high school, so we will have one site that will be a safe and secure entry. And it will provide us opportunities to share and pare within the organization that we haven’t had in the past. And it will have a new competition gymnasium, as well as a brand-new cafeteria. We currently prepare our food off-site and bring it here. And kids have to cross the street for recess and to come and go from the school during lunch time. So, safety, security pieces is a real big component for us, and we’re looking forward to having these new changes,” explained Norman.

A big push will be to continue building on the districts progress with technology, and additions such as smart labs and robotics. More students will have access to the facilities and with each other. The dean of students for the elementary grades says more collaboration will be possible and the entire Bluestreak community has made it possible.

“We have found we have great support here. Whether it’s through our athletics or our curriculum, or even with the building of a new school. Our community is very supportive, and with the new addition to our school, we’ll be able to bring in more community activities, so the community can come into the schools and participate in different activities as well,” said Robbi Albert, Elementary Curriculum Coordinator, Dean of Students for Pre-K through 6th grade.

The district says that all staff will have a chance to share their ideas for the plans and spaces. Bids for construction will begin this fall, with plans to start construction a year from now. Again, the new and improved school complex should be open by the fall of 2025.