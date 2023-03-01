#7 Bulldogs Set to Battle #1 Buckeyes in WCHA Semifinals

Puck drop is scheduled for 1 PM on Friday at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD women’s hockey team is getting set to make their 21st WCHA semifinal appearance this upcoming weekend when they match up with the top ranked Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Buckeyes are the defending WCHA champions But, all-time in the postseason, UMD has the advantage as they boast a 12-4 overall record against Ohio State.

It’s been a while since the two teams met on the ice. Back in early December, the two teams would split with the Buckeyes taking game one and the Bulldogs taking game two.

Head Coach Maura Crowell says even though it’s been a few months since they played, they are still things they can focus on from that series and carry it over to this series.

“Certainly we want to be as good as we can be in all areas. We know they have some shooters. They’ve got good entry plays so we have to be locked in on our back checking and rush defense, special teams is really big this time of year. We want to maintain good discipline, but also know we have to kill penalities and make sure that’s locked in. Make sure our PP continues on the clip that it’s at and they’re feeling confidence,” said Crowell.

One of Crowell’s defenders Maggie Flaherty missed the postseason last year. She says shes more than ready for this matchup.

“It’s always exciting especially during playoffs. Last year it was tough watching the girls wanting to be out there. But at the same time, watching them go all the way was really exciting to cheer them on. Have the young girls step up to big roles. Yeah, playoff hockey is always exciting just to play another game,” added Flaherty.

