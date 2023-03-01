BCA Releases Name Of Man Fatally Shot By Duluth Police

DULUTH, Minn. — The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension released the name of the man shot and killed by Duluth police last week.

He’s Zachary Shogren, 34, of Duluth.

The BCA said Shogren died from “multiple” gunshot wounds.

They said one officer fired their handgun, another fired less-lethal rounds and Officer Jared Blomdahl, a 24-year veteran of the department, used his Taser.

The BCA did not identify the other two officers because they are undercover investigators with the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force, and state law prohibits doing so, according to the BCA.

The shooting happened Feb. 24 in an alley on the 1500 block of East Third Street during a felony arrest for threats of violence.

Investigators said shots were fired after Shogren refused to drop his weapon and ran toward them.

The BCA said the shooting also happened after the Taser and less-lethal rounds were used but were ineffective.

The BCA is continuing its investigation before it presents its findings to the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office for review.

The officers involved were wearing body cameras.

The BCA said the video will be available to the public after the case is closed.