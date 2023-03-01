Boys Hockey: Hermantown Repeats as Section 7A Champions for 4th Straight Year

With the win, that makes it 13 out of the last 14 years that Hermantown has made the state tournament.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Hermantown boys hockey team would hold off Rock Ridge 3-1 on Wednesday, clinching their 4th consecutive Section 7A title.

The Hawks were led by Aaron Evjen, Dallas Vieau, and River Freeman who each tallied a goal in the contest.

The Hawks will now wait to hear their opponent in the first round of the Class A State Tournament.