Revive City Church of Duluth to host Christian Music Concert

DULUTH, Minn. — Revive City Church of Duluth to host a Christian music concert on Wednesday, March 1 featuring local band Presence Music and national artist Cade Thompson.

Revive City Church Pastor Ron Allen and his wife October joined FOX21 on the morning show ahead of the big event.

The concert is free to all and will take place Wednesday, March 1 at 6:30 pm at Revive City Church.

Presense Music band members Brandon Monson and Jesse Smith interviewed with FOX21’s Maria Vollom before the performance.

The band played a few songs live in-studio.