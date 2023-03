DULUTH, Minn. — The snow conditions have caused driving delays for many, including school buses trying to get students home.

According to a tweet from Duluth Public Schools buses were running on plowed roads only as of 3:50 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. It says students were dropped off as close to their stop as possible and expected to get home later.

A tweet from Lincoln Park Middle says 3 of their buses left 20 to 30 minutes late.