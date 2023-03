Boys Hockey: Duluth East Sees Season End in Section 7AA Title Game

Duluth East finishes the season with a 20-7-1 overall record.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth East boys hockey team saw their season come to a close on Thursday as they fell to Andover 7 to 2 in the Section 7AA title game.

Grant Winkler and Henry Murray would have the goals for the Greyhounds.

Duluth East finishes the season with a 20-7-1 overall record.