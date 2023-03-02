Brandon Silgjord to Be Sartell, Minnesota’s Next Police Chief

Duluth, Minn — A local law enforcement officer with the St. Louis County Sheriff’s office will be moving on to take on a new job as the Chief of Police for the city of Sartell, Minnesota.

His name is Brandon Silgjord and he is presently the Supervising Deputy for the sheriff’s department.

He was recently involved in a couple major projects for St. Louis County.

Fox 21 last spoke with him about two weeks ago when he unveiled the county’s new dispatch center.

Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum said that city council’s vote for Silgjord was unanimous.

Mayor Fitzthum said about Silgjord “In his, well be it, young tenure in law enforcement the different roles, command roles, k-9 handler position. Involvement in critical incidents, so extremely well rounded, Really, exactly what our council had come together to put forth, tis his is what we are looking for in our next police chief. Brandon met and exceeded every box there.”

A start date for Silgjord has not been established yet, but Sartell’s current police chief, who has been on board for 22 years, is retiring at the end of this month