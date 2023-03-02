Cherry’s Isaac Asuma Commits to Play Basketball at University of Minnesota

Just last season, Asuma helped lead Cherry to the state tournament and a 4th place finish.

CHERRY, Minn.- Following the Rock Ridge vs. Cherry boys basketball game on Thursday, Tigers junior guard Isaac Asuma announced his college commitment.

Asuma will suit up for the Minnesota Golden Gophers beginning in the winter of 2024.

He also had interest from Butler, Iowa, and Iowa State.

Just last season, Asuma helped lead Cherry to the state tournament and a 4th place finish.