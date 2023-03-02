Coffee Conversation: DPD to hold Women in Law Enforcement Open House

DULUTH, Minn. — In efforts to draw in more women to the workforce, the Duluth Police Department is holding a Women in Law Enforcement Open House event on Saturday, March 18.

DPD Public Information Officer Mattie Hjelseth joined FOX21 on the morning show to talk about the event and its purpose.

The event is taking place Saturday, March 18 from 1 – 4 p.m at the Public Safety Building (2030 N Arlington Ave.)

Women of the DPD will be onsite to chat and answer any questions.

You’ll also have the chance to tour the Public Safety Building and DPD’s squad cars.