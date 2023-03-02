Creativity in the Kitchen at the Harrison Community Center

DULUTH, Minn. – The Harrison Community Center puts on weekly programs to engage families in the community through artistic play. Thursday, kids and their parents got to spend the evening taste-testing girl scout cookies.

The program called Creativity in the Kitchen was put on for the first time to teach families about nutrition and healthy eating. After taste testing each cookie, participants judged them from best to worst.

Once the cookies were all judged, participants then made a healthier alternative with them, apple slice caramel delights.

“When you’re doing nutrition education, especially with families, nobody wants to be told, “Hey, you’re doing this wrong”. So, we found that it’s a lot more effective when we do our creativity in the kitchen and our nutrition that is, let’s just share together what some of our favorite recipes are. Let’s share together a healthier alternative to, you know, what we have been doing,” Northern Expressions Arts Collective Director of Operations, Leanne Weber says.

Next week’s program at the Harrison Community Center will be playtime with a Librarian, where kids will have a chance to learn what a librarian does every day and play some games.