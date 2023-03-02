Dave Kontny Retiring as Superior Girls Basketball Head Coach

SUPERIOR, Wis.- After 16 years of coaching at Superior high school, Spartan girls basketball coach Dave Kontny is retiring.

Kontny coached 500 total games for both the Superior girls and boys over the years. He finished with an overall record of 325 wins and 175 losses.

Kontny helped lead the Spartans boys to their lone sectional title back in 2011.

Just this past season, Kontny and the girls team had a 21-3 record.