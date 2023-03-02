Fitger’s Has a New Mascot

DULUTH, Minn. – Fitger’s has announced their first official mascot, and his name is August.

Augie as they are calling him, is a nine-week-old retriever collie mix that receptionist Amy Snell adopted just over a week ago. So, after being introduced to the Fitger’s team, it was determined that Augie would make the perfect mascot.

Some stores like A Place for Fido hand out treats for furry visitors.

Fitger’s also has eight hotel rooms that are dog friendly. You can also walk your dog through its indoor shopping mall.

“When dogs come, they literally pull their owners down to A Place for Fido. It’s amazing, it’s welcoming, it’s open,” Fitger’s Mall Manager, Tami Tanski Sherman says.

“Puppies and dogs always make people smile. So, anytime someone sees a dog or a puppy in the hallway they want to love on them, get hugs and kisses, and it just really lifts everybody’s moods,” A Place for Fido Co-Owner, Jamie Parent says.

“For us who work here, especially lifts a lot of spirits, but for the guests, everyone who comes in wants to meet him and they love on him, and he makes everyone’s day,” Fitger’s Receptionist & Augie’s Mom, Amy Snell says.

On April 29th, the halls of Fitger’s will be filled with animal related businesses for A Place for Fido’s Canine Carnaval.