Singing With The Stars: Ness, Hanger Are Nervous But Excited

DULUTH, Minn. — FOX 21’s Dan Hanger and former Duluth Mayor Don Ness discussed their nerves Thursday night about the Duluth Playhouses’ ‘Singing With The Stars’ event happening Friday night at the NorShor Theatre. Needless to say, they are both nervous but excited to help raise money for the Playhouse. Click the video for a listen. For tickets, click here.