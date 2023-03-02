Superior Girls Hockey Skates By Hudson 3-2 to Earn Spot in State Title Game

MIDDLETON, Wis.- The Superior girls hockey team will compete for the state title on Saturday, after defeating Hudson 3 to 2 in the semifinals on Thursday.

Autumn Cooper would score a short-handed goal with 12 seconds to left to give the Spartans the eventual victory.

