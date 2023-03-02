Swatting Calls Occur At St. Louis Co. And Carlton Co. Schools, Second Time This Week

DULUTH, Minn. — Police have responded to multiple swatting calls Thursday in St. Louis County and Carlton County. This is the second time these fake calls have happened this week.

The Duluth Police Department says they responded at 11 a.m. to an incident at Denfeld High School. No students were in the high school as the school was closed due to weather conditions and the threat was deemed not credible.

Authorities say this is the fifth swatting call in 2 days that St. Louis County has received.

DPD Chief Mike Ceynowa said in a press release, “The Duluth Police Department takes swatting calls very seriously as the safety of all is a top priority for DPD.”

The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office received a call of injuries due to violence at 10:39 a.m. at Esko High School. The school was secured and determined safe, and the threat was deemed false.

The Minnesota BCA has an app to report tips that the agency will pass on to local law enforcement called, “Say It, Send It”. Students, staff, and parents can use it if they ever sense a real threat.