UMD Goalie Emma Soderberg Earns Multiple WCHA End of the Year Awards

DULUTH, Minn.- UMD graduate goaltender Emma Soderberg continues to add more hardware to her trophy case.

On Wednesday, she won the WCHA Goaltender of the Year for the 2nd time in her career. A no-brainer choice as Soderberg leads the NCAA with 11 shutouts.

She’s also getting it done in the classroom as on Thursday, she picked up the WCHA Outstanding Student-Athlete of the Year award.

And to top off a busy week, she’s a top three finalist for the National Goalie of the Year award. The winner will be announced on March 16th.