UMD Men’s Hockey to Close Out Regular Season in St. Cloud

Game one is set for Friday at 7:30 PM.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD men’s hockey team will hit the road for the final time in the regular season this weekend when they head to St. Cloud to play the Huskies.

But it won’t be the last time this year they’ll be on the road.

UMD enters Friday’s matchup 5th in the NCHC standings. And depending what happens this weekend, they can find themselves either 5th, 6th, or 7th in the standings.

However, seeding isn’t on the minds of the Bulldogs as Scott Sandelin says his main focus on the Huskies this weekend and winning two games.

“We’re going to see a team that’s equally as quick if not quicker. Seems like Micah Miller has been playing for six years. But him and Cruikshank on a line, they can go. It’s a good line. Their top two lines are very good, they have good balance. You know it’s just another good hockey team. We might see again in two weeks, we’ll find out,” said Sandelin.

Back in late January, UMD would sweep the then top ranked Huskies. UMD senior forward Luke Loheit knows it won’t be easy this time around.

“Building off what we did last time against them. Obivously we had a really good weekend against them last time. That’s in the past, it’s over with and done with. But we can take the confidence from that and move into this weekend. Obviously going into their building on the olympic sheet is going to be different. Guys, some freshman haven’t played on that yet. I think adjusting to that will be different. Historically we played really well there,” added Loheit.

Game one is set for Friday at 7:30 PM.