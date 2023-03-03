#1 Ohio State Holds On Against #7 UMD to Advance to WCHA Final Faceoff Title Game

The Bulldogs will now wait to hear their name called in the NCAA Tournament Selection Show on Sunday.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn.- The UMD women’s hockey team would fight until the very end against Ohio State in the Semifinals of the WCHA Final Faceoff.

Ultimately, it wouldn’t be enough as the Buckeyes held on against the Bulldogs, 2 to 1.

Under three minutes to go, Nina Jobst-Smith would score UMD’s lone goal in the contest.

The Bulldogs will now wait to hear their name called in the NCAA Tournament Selection Show on Sunday.