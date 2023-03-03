$100 Off Dog Adoption at Animal Allies Through Sunday

DULUTH, Minn. – If you’re looking to adopt a dog, now is the time to do it as Animal Allies is offering a big discount through the weekend.

The deal is $100 dollars off all dog adoptions for canines one year and older. This is happening because a generous donor has actively watched their website and noticed a lot of the same dogs have been posted for a while.

The donor and Animal Allies hopes that this discount will bring additional awareness to the dogs in care and find them a loving home.

“It’s so cool and it’s so important that we have that community support and the fact that someone is paying close enough attention to our website and to the animals in need here in our facility, that they are willing to go above and beyond to hopefully help these guys find a loving home,” Animal Allies Humane Education Manager, Nicole Facciotto says.

This deal will run through Sunday, and you can stop by to ask questions and meet with the dogs anytime they are open, Friday and Saturday from noon to six and Sunday from noon to four.