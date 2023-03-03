DPD Announces Deputy Chief Laura Marquardt To Retire, One Promoted

DULUTH, Minn. — Come April a new Deputy Chief will be in town as Duluth Police Chief Mike Ceynowa announced current Deputy Chief Laura Marquardt’s plans for retirement.

On Tuesday, April 4 Deputy Chief Laura Marquardt will retire after 28 years with the DPD. During that time, Marquardt held a range of roles as she was a patrol officer, part of the Violent Crimes Unit, promoted to Sergeant, the Lieutenant, and in 2016 became a Deputy Chief.

Now becoming the next Deputy Chief of Patrol will be Lieutenant Ryan Morris. Morris started as a patrol officer in 2000. He worked in the traffic investigations unit for 5 years, was promoted to Sergeant, then Lieutenant in 2019.

Morris will start transitioning into his new role as Deputy Chief on Sunday, March 12.