One Dead After Snowmobile, Groomer Crash In Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. — A man is dead after crashing his snowmobile into a groomer Thursday in Grand Rapids.

The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just before 5:30 p.m. on the Driftskipper/Blandin Snowmobile Trail.

The snowmobiler was passing around a corner when he crashed into an oncoming groomer, resulting in the man to be pinned under the groomer.

Authorities say the groomer got stuck and was unable to move.

The snowmobiler was pronounced dead at the scene and his name is being withheld pending family notification.