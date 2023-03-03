Prep Basketball: Cloquet Girls Earn Spot in 7AAA Title Game, Superior Boys Onto Regional Final

Cloquet will next face Grand Rapids on March 9th. As for Superior, they'll host Oshkosh West on Saturday.

CLOQUET, Minn.- The Cloquet girls basketball team secured a spot in the Section 7AAA title game on Friday, defeating Hermantown 71 to 46 in the semifinals.

The Lumberjacks will next face Grand Rapids, who knocked off Hibbing 66-26 on Friday.

That game will take place on March 9th at 7 PM at Duluth Denfeld High School.

Across the bridge, the Superior boys basketball team handled business on their home floor, taking down Chippewa Falls 72 to 56 in the regional semifinal.

The Spartans will get right back to it on Saturday as they will host Oshkosh West in the regional final. Tip-off is at 7 PM.