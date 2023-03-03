Singing with the Stars Raises Money for Duluth Playhouse

DULUTH, Minn. — The NorShor Theatre held it’s “Singing with the Stars” event.

Ten local celebrities’ sang their hearts out on stage for entertainment and a good cause. All money raised tonight went toward the Duluth Playhouse and the artists that can help keep the alive. Songs like Frank Sinatra’s “Something Stupid” and “Popular” from the Broadway musical Wicked were performed. Fox21’s very own sang his own version of Beauty and the Beasts “Be Our Guest”.

Three local celebrity judges voiced their opinion on how the performers did, but it was the audience that ultimately decided who won through donations. The singer who raised the most money would be considered the winner. Organizers say that they’re excited to keep providing entertainment in the Twin Ports, as they ready for opening night of their production of “Into the Woods” on Mar 17.