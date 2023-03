Superior Water Light & Power Phone Outage

Superior, Wisc. — Superior Water Light and Power customers may have difficulty reaching the company by phone on Friday evening.

The company’s communications department tells Fox 21 that there is an intermittent phone outage happening.

The outages are affecting both SWL&P’s local phone number and its 800 number.

In the event you are a SWL&P customer and have a natural gas or water emergency you should call 911.