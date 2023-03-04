Adaptive Skiing at Spirit Mountain

DULUTH, Minn.– Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute has partnered with Spirt Mountain to bring adaptive skiing programs to the Northland since 1979.

Saturday was the first time that kids from Gillette Children’s Clinic were able to participate in the program in Duluth.

A couple of kids were able to go down the snowy hills with big smiles while riding on sleds with built in skis

“It’s really wonderful, it’s not something we would have done otherwise, it’s really a great experience for her and it’s a great experience to see her enjoy this,” said parent of skier, Eric Steen.

The adaptive ski event was free for patients living in northern Minnesota

There was even expert who provided assistance to the skiers as they went down the slopes.

Nurses at the clinic also went to watch the happy kids ski.

The Gillette clinic specializes in treating kids with brain, bone, and movement conditions.

“What we do with our participants is to just help people do what they can, we focus on what their able to do , maximizing on their strengths and just promoting an independent and fun lifestyle and this is the perfect example of that,” said Gillette Clinic Nurse Practitioner, Kelly Bolf.

Maisie Steen was one of the lucky skiers who had the opportunity to ski this morning, and she even was able to steer her own sled. Her dad Eric says he hopes to bring her again in the future.

“I think there is a lot of potential to help strengthen her up and strengthen her legs and get maybe skiing on regular skis here soon.”

For over 100 years Gillette Children’s Clinic has provided care all across Minnesota through its 10 clinics, which see thousands of patients each year.