Duluth Marshall and Proctor Advance to Section 7AA Semifinals

Duluth Marshall will face top seeded Pequot Lakes, Wednesday at 5:30 PM. While, Proctor is set to play Crosby-Ironton at 7 PM. Both games will be held at Romano Gym on the campus of UMD.

HERMANTOWN, Minn.- The Section 7AA Quarterfinals got underway on Saturday from Hermantown high school.

Duluth Marshall took on Esko in the quarterfinal round. A back and forth game throughout, but the Hilltoppers would pull away in the final minutes, knocking off the Eskomos, 62-52.

Marshall was led by 7th grader Chloe Johnson with 33 points in the win.

The Hilltoppers will play top seeded Pequot Lakes in the semifinal round, Wednesday at 5:30 PM from Romano Gym.

Meanwhile, Proctor faced off with Mesabi East. The Rails took the lead early and held on until the very end, as they would defeat the Giants, 67-47.

Next up, the Rails are matched up with Crosby-Ironton, that game is scheduled for 7 PM, also at Romano Gym.