St. Scholastica Men’s Hockey Falls Short in MIAC Championship

The Saints finish their season with a 17-7-3 overall record and a 13-1-2 MIAC record, earning conference regular season champions

DULUTH, Minn.- The Saints fell 4-1 to Augsburg, Saturday night in their first ever MIAC Championship game.

The Auggies tacked on two in the first and second periods, while the Saints were held to just one goal in the opening frame.

St. Scholastica caps off a historic season, becoming the first MIAC regular season champions in school history, finishing the season with a 17-7-3 overall record and a 13-1-2 MIAC record.