Tour Duluth Candlelight Ski

DULUTH, Minn.– At the Lester- Amity Chalet the Duluth Cross Country Ski Club hosted Tour Duluth Ski Festival, giving people a chance to ski surrounded by candlelight.

There was a raffle raising money for DXC, including a ski package worth 700 dollars.

Ski Hut and Continental Ski and Bike were lending equipment to demo on the lit trials.

The Duluth Junior Ski Team held a bake sale to raise money for their upcoming national trip to Fairbanks Alaska.

To top the fun off there was even smores, brats, and the chance to hop in a sauna.

“Getting more people outside, skis, bike, whatever it may be, just fun to get more people out, having a good time outside. Those community organizations that are getting more people outside, have a huge impact on the mental and physical health of the community and the city as a whole, so I am all for it,” said David Baldus, Continental Ski and Bike Employee.

Sunday DXC is hosting a Youth Ski Festival at the Spirit Mountain Nordic Center.

The event is free for all kids, but you must register online before-hand.