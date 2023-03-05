Bloody Mary Festival Raises Money for Life House

DULUTH, Minn. — People are gathered here Sunday at Clyde Iron Works for a Bloody Mary Festival where all moneys for the festival will benefit Life House and their mission to support at-risk teens and young adults in the twin ports

Life House has provided mental health and substance abuse services in the Twin Ports for 30 years now.

They are the only drop-in center in the area for adolescents and adults between the ages of 14 and 24.

Their goal is to support those who may experience domestic violence or unsafe and unstable home environments.

“Not only do we work with housing young people, but we have two residential programs that are 24/7, Soul House and The Loft,” said Life House executive director Jordan Eunison-Chisti. “ We have a whole mental health and wellness team with licensed clinical social workers and licensed alcohol and drug counselors. which doesn’t cost youths anything. there is no insurance.”

Fundraising events like this one help continue the mission of Life House which is providing safe, temporary housing to young people needing help.

Life House also supports vulnerable teens and young adults through crisis prevention programs, along with educational and job training programs to help them get on their feet.

Sunday’s event was sold out by Wednesday.

Life House says it was able to raise 12-thousand dollars through the ticket sales alone.

“We have a community here that’s invested in our young people and our future generations,” said Eunison-Chisti. “ We have a lot of young families, about 40% of our youth are parents and so we’re not only working with one generation. we’re also working with another generation on the way.”

A total of 300 tickets were sold, with guests sipping on Bloody Mary’s from 11 local vendors and businesses and listening to live tunes from the band “New Salty Dog.”

Life House came up with the Bloody Mary Festival in 2021, and sees continued success with the event now in its third year.

“We also welcome people to come in and take a tour, if they’re interested in coming and seeing what we do,” said Eunison-Chisti. “Sometimes there’s this idea of what Life House is about. But once you walk in the space and have the feeling of the space it speaks so much more than what I can articulate.”

To learn more about life house and to donate to its mission, you can visit their website.