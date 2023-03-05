DXC Hosts Youth Ski Festival

DULUTH, Minn. — The recent snowfall and winter temperatures are giving skiers the chance to get some final runs in before Spirit Mountain expects to close later this month.

Sunday, Feb. 5, Duluth’s Cross Country Ski Club had its annual Youth Ski Festival at Spirit Mountain Chalet.

Kids had the chance to participate in a “Fish Scale Frenzy” to see how fast they could ski, a scavenger hunt, and terrain courses.

“The DXC Youth Ski Festival is an event that is self exploration for kids to do whatever they want, when they want for the most part,” said DXC Ski Sparks leader Molly Shoberg.

DXC offered eight ski lessons to keep kids active during the winter season. DXC says that they were excited to see a large turnout and that this event served as a last hurrah for the kids.