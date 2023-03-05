Proctor/Hermantown United’s Zak McPhee Battles Into State Championship Round

Zak finished 45-2 on the season, Class AA State Runner-Up and the highest finisher in program history.

PROCTOR, Minn.- Junior Zak McPhee has had a spectacular season on the mat and what better way to round out the season than getting to wrestle on the biggest stage high school wrestling has to offer. Representing Proctor/Hermantown United at this past weekend’s State Tournament, McPhee battled his way into the championship round.

McPhee has been ranked amongst the top wrestlers in the state, as high as fourth all season long. On Saturday, McPhee surpassed the semi-final round beating his opponent in the last 12 seconds to advance to the Class AA Championship, where he was awarded State Runner-Up for his weight class.

“You’re just thinking in your mind, it’s going to be worth it and it ended up being worth it, it paid off. It boils down to each and every day just putting in effort, it’s just going to build and culminate into the final product, which I guess, didn’t end up being first but we still have next year,” says McPhee.

“The State Tournament’s a grind. Every match is a really tough match. The other people he’s wrestling made it through their section, it’s the best of the best and we just talk about wrestling six minutes, just go out wrestle six minutes hard. It’s not about winning or losing, it’s about putting forth the effort. Good things happen when you put forth the effort,” says Zak’s father and PH United head coach Eric McPhee.

