UMD Women’s Hockey Heads to Third Straight NCAA Tournament Appearance

The Bulldogs will face off with Clarkson University, Thursday at 6 PM from Ridder Arena in Minneapolis, Minn..

DULUTH, Minn.- For the third consecutive season the UMD women’s hockey team will make an appearance in the NCAA Regional Tournament.

Earning one of six at large bids, in the 11 team playing field, the Bulldogs will clash with No.9 Clarkson University in the opening round of the Minneapolis Regional.

The Bulldogs and Golden Knights have never met in the postseason, but have four all time matchups in which Clarkson holds a 3-1 record over UMD. In the most recent meeting, the Bulldogs split the series back in 2019.

Having played on this stage before, UMD will rely on past NCAA Tournament experience.

“Having nine girls that have been there, I think knowing that we all have each others backs, we all want this so badly and I think it’s collectively in the locker room, so I think that’s what’s going to push us forward and make us standout because of how tight we are as a group and how much experience we do have being there,” says fifth year forward Taylor Anderson.

“As upper classmen we have had so much experience in this tournament and I think we’re just all really excited, a new year is a new year and we’re really excited to get it going,” says fifth year forward Kylie Hanley.

UMD plays in the toughest women’s hockey conference in country, as three other WCHA teams are locked in for the tournament. Head Coach Maura Crowell says, her team is battle tested playing as a part of this league.

“The grueling schedule that is the WCHA. We played Ohio State five times now, Minnesota four times, Wisconsin four times to date, and those games just build your confidence whether you win or lose. All of our games with those teams were close this year and we know we played well and we won a lot too so, being able to show what we’re made of because we’re a great team and this is the time to show it,” says Crowell.

