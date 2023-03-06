Drivers Who Don’t Brake For Duluth School Buses Easier To Catch With New Cameras

DULUTH, Minn. — Cameras have now been added to the stop arms on all 30 buses owned by Duluth Public Schools.

Drivers who make a school bus stop arm violation could be charged with a misdemeanor and face a $500 fine.

They could face a gross misdemeanor if they go around the right side of a stopped school bus, or drive past a stop arm when students are outside of the bus.

Duluth police chief Mike Ceynowa promises that drivers who break the law will be held accountable, especially with video evidence.

“Safety of all students is a top priority and having these cameras on the buses will increase our ability to investigate these cases and hold violators accountable,” Ceynowa said in a press release.

The district received $69,107.22 from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety to buy these cameras.

“Student safety is one of our top priorities and these cameras will aid us in making sure our students are safe as they get on and off school buses,” Duluth Public Schools Superintendent John Magas said in a press release. “We are hopeful that these cameras will not only help the police catch those who violate the law, but will deter motorists from driving past a school bus when the stop arm is fully extended if they know there is no way to avoid a ticket.”

The Duluth Police Department has a video on school bus stop arm rules, which you can watch here.