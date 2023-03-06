Food Farm Planting Seeds as Ground Thaws

WRENSHALL, Minn. — After a few dry years, the Food Farm in Wrenshall is hoping for a great growing season as the snow starts to melt and their greenhouse opens.

Lots of snow means plenty of moisture to grow the more than 150 varieties of crops that they produce.

The farm recently planted their first batch of seeds and are hoping the snow melts in time to plant broccoli in 6 weeks.

The Food Farm is celebrating their 30th year of being a Community Supported Agriculture farm.

Being a CSA means community members can sign up to buy shares of the crops grown this year.

Spots are limited, and the farm plans to close its sign-up by the end of the week.

“We have that basic level of support that we can really-really count on, and also having that personal connection with the people who eat our food is really important to m, and really makes what I do feel worth-while,” said Janaki Fisher-Merritt, Food Farm Owner.

The Food Farm is also hiring additional staff members who can start in late May.

Application information is on the Food Farm’s website.