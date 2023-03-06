Former Duluth City Councilor Barb Russ Dies

DULUTH, Minn. — Former Duluth City Councilor Barb Russ passed away at the age of 74.

Russ served on the City Council for 5 and a half years before she resigned in April of 2020 due to health issues. According to a press release from her family sent Monday morning, Russ died of natural causes.

Her husband Neil Glazman said in a statement, “She always looked out for others and worked hard to create policies that served our community’s homeless and underprivileged members. She was proud of the impacts she made as a St. Louis County attorney, a Duluth City Councilor, and board member for several organizations. ”

A family spokesperson says the family is asking for privacy at this time and a celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.