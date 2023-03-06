Memorial Blood Centers Asking For Donors To Step Forward During Critical Blood Emergency

MINNESOTA/WISCONSIN — Memorial Blood Centers, which has locations in Duluth, Hibbing, Virginia, and Superior, Superior, Hibbing, and Virginia, is declaring a blood emergency.

Blood donations are used for patients with traumatic injuries, burns, chronic diseases such as cancer, and are key in many surgeries and organ transplants.

One donation can save up to three lives.

MBC says its hurting for many reasons.

The winter season is slow with the weather and more people getting sick with seasonal viruses, plus they say schools and businesses aren’t hosting as many blood drives as they used to before the pandemic, and not enough donors are coming in like they used to.

“The need for blood never stops,” Wendy Capetz, senior executive director of enterprise marketing, said in a press release. “Giving blood makes a difference in the lives of local people and those who love them. We invite potential new donors to experience this rewarding act of kindness. Bring your friends, family, and coworkers, and share your generosity with your networks.”

MBC is also asking people to donate platelets, which support women who just gave birth, patients with bleeding disorders, and patients going through chemotherapy.

Platelets are collected the same way a blood donation is and only have a one-week shelf life for hospitals.

You can visit mbc.org to schedule an appointment to donate.

Donors can give blood every 56 days, or platelets twice a month.

The organization says it would be great if some friends, families, and co-workers made appointments to donate together.

“Each winter we struggle to maintain blood donations, and this year is no exception,” Capetz added. “But now the need is deeply critical and may begin to affect our local hospitals. We need more Minnesotans to give blood, host blood drives, and spread the word about the need for donations.”