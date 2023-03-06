New Video Production Studio Open In Hibbing

HIBBING, Minn. — A new video production studio is now open in Hibbing.

Leedrick Studios helps bring their customers ideas to life by providing the latest technology and resources to make videos. The female and veteran owned business puts together all kinds of work from educational and explainer videos to general commercials.

The studio is available for rent and includes a full sound stage, podcasts, lounge area, makeup, wardrobe, and more.

And they even made a video for us.

Leedrick Studios will have a new website up next week, leedrick.com, or you can check out their Facebook page here for more.