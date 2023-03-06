Parents Express Concern Over Superior School Dist. Consolidation Plan

SUPERIOR, Wis. — Some concerned parents in Superior spoke up at Monday night’s school board meeting about the district’s plans to possibly consolidate its elementary schools from six to five.

A half-dozen parents took to the podium to speak against closing either Lake Superior or Four Corners elementary schools. They said they want more information about the financial benefit of doing so.

Supt. Amy Starzecki has said a 2022 district study showed the elementary schools are being underutilized, sitting at only 71 percent capacity.

So because of that and a projected $4 million budget shortfall in 2024, the district believes downsizing into five elementary schools is best.

Here’s what two parents had to say at the board meeting:

“You have not shown us how closing a school would yield enough financial gain to have an impact on the projected deficit. The board needs to provide better financial information and what the expected cost savings are,” said Bill Sanda, a parent.

“We have not considered how small the actual financial impact is in comparison to the impact of closing a rural school and what that would do to hundreds of families and the community. Your decision along could cause a massive exit from this district,” said Dr. Jennifer Rose, a parent.

A School Consolidation Advisory Committee will be holding more public meetings to gather information before making a recommendation to the school board later this spring. Here is a summary of the notes from the last meeting.

District changes won’t happen until the fall of 2024.