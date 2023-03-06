Remembering Duluth Judge Sally Tarnowski Through Rare 2014 Interview
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth Judge Sally Tarnowski died Monday while on vacation in Florida, according to the State Court Administrator’s Office. Details around the cause of death were not immediately released Monday evening.
Judge Tarnowski gave FOX 21 rare access into her life as a female judge in 2014. Click the video above to watch the story.
The following was released from the State Court Administrator’s Office Monday evening:
“All of us within the Minnesota courts community are devastated by the loss of Judge Tarnowski,” said Supreme Court Chief Justice Lorie Gildea. “Beyond her exemplary service to Minnesota, Judge Tarnowski was a vibrant person whose commitment to justice shined through in everything she did.”
Among her many accomplishments, Judge Tarnowski championed mental health treatment court, which offers offenders a pathway out of the justice system by completing a treatment program to stop the behavior that led them to court. She also supported early neutral evaluation in family court, which facilitates prompt dispute resolution for custody, parenting time, and financial matters.
“Judge Tarnowski approached her work with tenacity and dedication,” said Sixth District Chief Judge Leslie Beiers. “Her loss will be deeply felt by all of us in the Sixth District, and by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her.”
Services are pending.