Shamrock Shake Fundraiser For Ronald McDonald House

St. Patrick’s Day is less than 2 weeks away leading McDonald’s to bring back its Shamrock Shake, for a good cause.

Starting March 6 through March 16 select McDonald’s locations in Minnesota, Western Wisconsin, and Michigan will donate 25 cents from every Shamrock Shake and Oreo Shamrock McFlurry purchased.

This will be to support Ronald McDonald House charities in Minnesota. RMHC is a nonprofit that works to improve the health and well-being of children.

The Shamrock fundraiser has brought in nearly $775,000 since its start back in 2014.