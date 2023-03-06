UMD Men’s Hoops to Hit Road for 1st Round of NCAA Tournament

The Bulldogs earned the 6th seed and will face off against the 3rd seed Central Oklahoma.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD men’s basketball team will have to hit the road for the 1st round of the NCAA tourney as they will head to Maryville, Missouri.

The Bronchos, who are out of the MIAA conference, have had a similar path like UMD, as they would fall in the their respective tournament title game.

This will mark the 2nd consecutive season UMD has made the NCAA tournament.

The game is scheduled for Saturday at noon.