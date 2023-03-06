UMD Women’s Basketball Hosting NCAA Central Regional for 1st Time

DULUTH, Minn.- After finishing the regular season at 24-3 and then winning the NSIC tournament, the UMD women’s basketball earned the number one seed in the NCAA central region on selection sunday.

It will be the first time UMD has ever played host to a regional between both the women’s and men’s programs.

The Bulldogs will match up with the 8th seed Southern Nazarene, who were the winners of the Great American Conference tournament.

This is the 5th straight year UMD has been in the NCAA tournament.

The game is scheduled for Friday at Romano Gym at 5 PM.