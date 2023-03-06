West Duluth Dairy Queen Opens for Season

DULUTH, Minn. — There’s finally a sign of Spring! The West Duluth Dairy Queen has opened for the season after a long snowy Winter.

It opened up on Friday, and even with the fresh snow that fell overnight there was a line outside Monday.

From blizzards to sundaes there is plenty of cold treats for people to enjoy.

Coming up for the official first day of Spring, Dairy Queen will be having a free cone day on March 20th.

“For me personally it’s always great to come back and see the customers and the smiles on their faces when their coming back, it’s been a long winter and we’re so happy to see you, we’re so glad that you’re back, the people of West Duluth are very supportive of this business and we’ve gotten to know each other very well over the past 11 years, I’m starting my 12 year here,” said Chuck Koltes, West Duluth Dairy Queen Owner.

If you couldn’t stop by for the opening, don’t worry because the West Duluth Dairy Queen will remain open for the season until mid-October.