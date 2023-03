Boys Basketball: Esko Rolls Past Greenway in 1st Round of Section 7AA Tournament

ESKO, Minn.- The Esko boys basketball team left no doubt on Tuesday as they defeated Greenway 104 to 25 in the 1st round of the Section 7AA tournament.

The Eskomos move onto the quarterfinals where they will play Aitkin.

The game is set for 4 PM on Saturday at Hermantown High School.