Design Your Own Pint Glass

DULUTH, Minn. – For the month of March, Lake Superior Art Glass is collaborating with Ursa Minor Brewing to put on a ‘Design Your Own Pint’ event.

Each month, the glass blowing business switches up what kind of creations customers can make. You can choose from a variety of colors and designs to customize your pint, then a professional glass blower makes it right in front of you.

Staff say collaborating with other small businesses in this way helps support a sense of community and draws in different customer bases.

“I think it allows a little bit of variety for our customers. Some people want to do pints, some want vases, a lot of people want our snowmen. So, we try to mix it up a little bit every month to give everyone a chance to come in and do something that they might want. I also have a lot of repeat customers every month, they’re coming back in to make that new thing,” Lake Superior Art Glass General Manager, Amber Nichols says.

Customers can pick up their custom pints at the Canal Park location the next day and will also receive a free drink token to use at Ursa Minor in Lincoln Park.