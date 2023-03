Gordy’s Hi-Hat Opens March 22 For 2023 Season

CLOQUET, Minn. — Gordy’s Hi-Hat, a popular burger restaurant in Cloquet announced their 2023 opening date in a fun way.

Gordy’s great grandson made the announcement via Facebook with the video above.

Mark your calendar, Gordy’s Hi-Hat opens soon for their 63rd season on March 22.