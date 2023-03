Special Coverage: The Death Of Duluth Judge Sally Tarnowski

Tarnowski died Monday after being struck by a vehicle while out running in Venice, Florida, according to the Star Tribune

DULUTH, Minn. — Click the video above to watch FOX 21’s 5:30 p.m. newscast Tuesday with special coverage on the death of Duluth Judge Sally Tarnowski. We’ll have more tonight at 9 p.m.